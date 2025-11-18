The season has already begun at Oliver’s Coffee Shop with Cllr Oliver Leach’s new Letter to Father Christmas scheme. Children can post their letters throughout December and will receive a personalised reply on North Pole–themed paper, complete with a Santa wax seal from the big man himself.
“We just want to do something nice for the community,” said Cllr Leach. “And put some smiles on people’s faces.” Donations to KSS Air Ambulance are optional. Letters should be submitted by mid-December to give Santa plenty of time to reply.
Next up, and in a significant boost for local causes, the long-running Haslemere Charities Fair has been dramatically saved from cancellation after more than four decades. A shortfall in stall bookings put the event at risk, but residents — backed by funding from Cllr Leach, Ken Griffiths and Haslemere Town Council — stepped in to save it.
The fair will now take place on Sunday, November 23, from 10am to 2pm at Haslemere Hall, free for both visitors and stallholders.
“It’s been such an important part of life in Haslemere,” said organiser Dianne Bennett. “I’m touched by how strongly people felt it must continue.”
Then comes one of the biggest fixtures in the Christmas calendar: the Haslemere Christmas Market, returning on Sunday, December 7 with more than 100 stalls selling gifts, decorations, festive food, clothing and farmers’ market favourites, along with a children’s funfair. Father Christmas will also make an appearance at the Museum, which will host 17 stalls. A road closure from 6am to 9pm will allow volunteers time to erect marquees.
And last but not least is Haslemere Town Council’s Christmas Carol Celebration on Thursday, December 11. Hosted in the gardens of Haslemere Museum from 6.30pm, the evening will feature traditional carols, mulled wine and mince pies. Free parking will be available in all Waverley-owned car parks from 2pm to encourage people to shop and dine locally. The event is free to attend.
This year, Haslemere is clearly determined to deliver a Christmas to remember.
