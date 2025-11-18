Then comes one of the biggest fixtures in the Christmas calendar: the Haslemere Christmas Market, returning on Sunday, December 7 with more than 100 stalls selling gifts, decorations, festive food, clothing and farmers’ market favourites, along with a children’s funfair. Father Christmas will also make an appearance at the Museum, which will host 17 stalls. A road closure from 6am to 9pm will allow volunteers time to erect marquees.