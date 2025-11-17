A freelance illustrator based on the border of Hindhead and Haslemere has marked Remembrance with a poignant new work titled “In Remembrance.”
Ben Duchesne, whose detailed pen-and-ink illustrations often bring history, mythology and fiction to life, said he felt compelled to honour those who lost their lives in the World Wars.
“As the years go by, it’s more and more important for us to keep reminding ourselves of the sacrifices made by every man, woman and child,” he said. “We cannot let their actions and memories fade. I thought I could use my work to help honour that.”
The piece, created over the course of a week, combines traditional pen-and-ink techniques with digitally added colour and text. While it is not yet on physical display, prints are available online through Duchesne’s website and social media channels, including Instagram (@duchesne_illustrations), TikTok (@duchesne_illustrations) and Reddit (u/duchesneillustration).
Duchesne’s passion for military history stems in part from school trips to Ypres and growing up near the school where Field Marshal Montgomery finalised plans for D-Day. Family stories of relatives who served in both World Wars also inspired his work, as did attending local remembrance services over the years.
“I wanted the piece to serve as a small act of remembrance,” Duchesne said. “Using my art to highlight the sacrifices made feels like a meaningful way to contribute to keeping their memories alive.”
Comments
