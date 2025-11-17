The ever-popular Haslemere Fringe Festival is a family-friendly, not-for-profit event run entirely by volunteers, taking over Lion Green in the heart of Haslemere from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5. 2026.
Festival-goers can enjoy multiple stages featuring more than 50 live acts from headliners like Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Daniel Bedingfield, The Feeling, Scouting for Girls, Toploader who have all performed on the main stage, to emerging talent, dance, comedy, poetry, children’s entertainment, local artisans and more.
Limited Weekend Super Early Bird Tickets for adults and children are now on sale until December 8 at www.haslemerefringe.co.uk. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab your tickets at the best price!
The festival also hosts the exciting Battle of the Bands, showcasing local acts. Twenty bands have reached the four heats, performing three original songs plus a cover in front of industry judges. The heats are open to the public at The Shottermill Club, Haslemere on Saturday, November 29, Saturday, January 24 and Saturday, February 7.
Tickets are £5 online or £8 on the door, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Since its launch in 2011, the Fringe has celebrated local emerging talent while offering a weekend of unforgettable entertainment for the whole community.
