Haslemere Museum’s biggest night for fundraising went off with a bang with nearly 800 people flocking to the museum ground for the annual fireworks display.
Visitors of all ages were kept warm and well-fed by the 1st Haslemere Scouts, who served burgers, mulled wine and hot chocolate. The Haslemere Rock Choir kept the crowd entertained wen the sky was empty.
Museum Education Officer Kay Topping said: “The feedback was very positive, with people saying it was our best fireworks ever. Thanks go to all our volunteers and helpers – and a big thank you to everyone who bought tickets and helped raise vital funds for Haslemere Museum.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.