Waverley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Hazel Grove to Liphook, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8.30pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Compton to Thursley, Lane closures for maintenance work.
• A3, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Liphook to Thursley, diversion route for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.