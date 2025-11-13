Step back in time with a new exhibition at Haslemere Museum and discover the town as it appeared in the late 19th century.
‘The Town Through the Lens of Time’ showcases the work of John Wornham Penfold, a Victorian architect and pioneering photographer whose glass plate negatives capture Haslemere and the surrounding Surrey countryside in remarkable detail.
Penfold’s images reveal a world of elegance, craftsmanship, and changing landscapes — offering a rare visual record of the community’s past. The exhibition traces his artistic journey through local streets, landmarks, and rural scenes, blending history and artistry in equal measure.
John Wornham Penfold: The Town Through the Lens of Time runs until December 24. The Museum is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.