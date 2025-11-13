Thousands of children are discovering the wonders of the South Downs thanks to new National Park grants.
More than 7,500 children have enjoyed the South Downs and other natural landscapes over the past year thanks to two National Park grant schemes.
Around 6,800 pupils from Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey visited the South Downs on school trips funded by the Outdoor Learning Grant. The scheme, backed by £70,000 from the South Downs Trust and the National Park Authority, supported almost 120 trips to sites including Cuckmere Haven, Butser Ancient Farm, Devil’s Dyke, Gilbert White’s Study Centre and Pulborough Brooks.
Meanwhile, more than 800 children from urban areas with pockets of deprivation – including Hastings, Eastbourne, Newhaven, Brighton and Portsmouth – took part in day visits, farm tours and residential stays through the “Generation Green 2” programme. Funded by Defra, it helps reconnect children with nature following the pandemic. Activities included wildlife walks, sensory games, wild arts and crafts, stargazing, map reading and learning about water conservation.
More schools are set to benefit from a share of £60,000 in funding over the next year through the Outdoor Learning Grant.
The National Park Authority is also strengthening its long-term commitment to young people as it finalises its five-year masterplan. The Partnership Management Plan includes providing under-25s with access to nature, opportunities to help wildlife, take climate action, conserve heritage and gain skills for green careers. A target of 125 Youth Action Days has been set between now and 2031.
Laura Sercombe, Director of Landscape and Strategy, said: “We want all children to experience the joys, memories and learnings of the South Downs. Many young people still have limited access to green spaces, yet their concern for nature is growing. We are determined to give them the opportunities and support they deserve.”
Applications for the Outdoor Learning Grant will reopen in early 2026.
