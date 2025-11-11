Police are investigating several assaults on demonstrators at pro-Palestine protests in Surrey last month, prompting concerns about rising tensions at local protests.
Three elderly protesters were injured in two separate incidents, with one man requiring hospital treatment for head injuries.
The events involved members of the West Surrey Palestine Solidarity Campaign (WSPSC), a local group that regularly holds peaceful protests and information stalls calling for humanitarian support for Palestinians. The group, which includes many older residents, has said it is committed to non-violent action and dialogue.
One of the incidents took place on Wednesday, October 15, on New Wickham Lane in Egham, where 73-year-old Guildford resident Nick Georges was assaulted during a small demonstration. He suffered a fractured skull and other injuries and later underwent surgery.
Surrey Police said officers were called at around 5.15pm following reports of an assault. A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and common assault and released on police bail while enquiries continue.
The protest, organised by a Woking-based activist named Chris, involved a small group from WSPSC. The group had attached banners to a bridge over the M25 and displayed several Palestinian flags when another group reportedly approached and a confrontation took place.
Witnesses said one flag and its pole were taken and damaged, and that Mr Georges was attacked after intervening. He was treated at the scene by first-aiders and a passing medic before being taken to hospital.
“I was unaware of being hit,” Mr Georges said. “I just remember lying on the road, dizzy and in severe pain. The experience left me physically and psychologically shaken.”
In a separate incident on Saturday, October 18, two elderly WSPSC members said they were assaulted during a small demonstration in Farnham, near the junction of the A31 Farnham Bypass and Station Hill.
A 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman reported being attacked by another individual. Video footage of the incident has been shared with police.
Chris, who organised the Egham protest, said the event had been planned in advance and that participants were mostly older residents.
“Our aim is to raise awareness of the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” he said. “It’s deeply upsetting that such an incident occurred at what was intended as a peaceful protest.”
Mr Georges, who has previously undertaken humanitarian work in the West Bank, said the attack was distressing and had aggravated existing post-traumatic stress. Despite this, he remains committed to advocacy but said he would exercise more caution in future demonstrations.
One of the two Farnham protesters, who asked not to be named, said: “An aggressive man approached us, shouting and threatening. He struck me and grabbed my wife’s phone before throwing it to the ground. We were shocked and frightened by what happened.”
Police are continuing to investigate the Egham assault and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage from New Wickham Lane at the time to contact Surrey Police. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
