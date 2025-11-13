A developer has set out plans for hundreds of new homes across farmland in Tongham, Normandy and Flexford.
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has outlined proposals for major greenfield development near Tongham and between the villages of Normandy and Flexford, marking one of the area’s largest recent housing moves.
The proposals represent a significant expansion on land long regarded as sensitive by local campaigners.
The company is preparing a full application to Guildford Borough Council for up to 400 homes on fields off the Hogs Back, near Tongham.
The site, known as Manor Farm, lies within a short walk of nearby shops, schools and local services. Taylor Wimpey said the scheme is intended to help tackle a significant local housing shortage, with more than 2,000 people on the borough’s joint housing register and over 50 households currently placed in temporary accommodation.
A company spokesperson said the new homes would “address an immediate local need for new market and affordable housing” and be designed to meet the needs of families.
Waiting times for a two-bedroom home average around six years in Guildford, rising to seven years for a three-bedroom property.
But residents fear the plan will further strain village infrastructure, including roads and schools. Tongham residents say their community, like many others nationwide, risks being overwhelmed by rapid population growth, with just 2,350 people living in the village.
The developer has held a public consultation and met with borough council officers ahead of submitting the application. If approved, the proposal could go before councillors by spring 2026.
Alongside the Tongham scheme, Taylor Wimpey has submitted early-stage documents for a separate development of about 950 homes on farmland between Normandy and Flexford.
The larger project could include a primary school, GP surgery, older people’s accommodation, local shops and new public green space. However, residents have raised strong objections to the Normandy proposal.
The Normandy Action Group said the project would “fundamentally and irrevocably change the nature of our community and our environment.” The developer held a public exhibition in July to gather feedback from residents on both emerging plans.
A full planning application has yet to be submitted for either scheme, but both proposals are expected to play a central role in Guildford’s long-term housing strategy.
To view the plans in detail and share your comments, visit https://tonghamconsultation.co.uk/ for local residents too.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.