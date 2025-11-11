Villagers living in 'Jane Austen country' fear their rolling countryside could be covered in 20,000 new homes - but have vowed to fight back.
A recently published Land Availability Assessment shows many patches earmarked as potentials for development across the East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) area
Under the plans - which are yet to be discussed, and have not reached a formal stage - 1,124 new homes could be built every year for the next 18 years.
Residents however are fighting back - expressing fears for the wildlife, views, strain on local infrastructure, and destruction of a cultural pilgrimage site.
Alex Perry, 55, who has lived in Neatham for 11 years, says the plans would ruin his back garden views of the rolling chalk downs.
The dad-of-three said: “They are going to destroy some of the most beautiful countryside in southern England.
“There has been no attempt to do any of the accompanying infrastructure. We have already got sewage spills and month long waits just to get an appointment at doctors’ surgeries.
“It is the land that informed Jane Austen who she was. If you read her books, it is full of descriptions of this landscape.
“This land is our identity. It is the essence of who we are, and they are planning to concrete it. That is why people are so upset.”
Austen - who lived from 1775 until 1817 - is said to have been inspired by the Hampshire countryside when writing her famous novels.
She was born in Steventon and spent much of her life in Chawton, before dying in Winchester.
Alex, who is originally from the Midlands, says that the council originally put plans forward to develop the land last year, which locals objected to at a public consultation.
The new housing plan is more than double what was suggested then, and the dad claims the council is trying to put it through without giving residents another chance to oppose.
Therefore, he founded the Save Austen Country group and started a petition which has surpassed 1,000 signatures in the first 72 hours.
He added: “They are hoping to push this through without anyone noticing, which is pretty outrageous. It is a scandalously secret initiative to build 20,000 houses on pristine countryside.
“Everybody understands the need for new housing but that doesn’t mean you build it in the wrong places.
“We are trying to fight it. I have been contacted by Jane Austen societies from around the world, they are all outraged. This is their pilgrimage site.”
Another group opposing the new development is the A31 alliance, headed by Sir Charles Cockburn, 74, who says the government has made housing targets too unrealistic.
The resident of 30 years, who lives in the village of Beech, says due to the large number of national parks it is impossible for the council to meet this target without building on the fields.
He said: “My village along with every other village within a five-mile distance will be impacted by a plan which is certain to see housing built in the local fields.
“The infrastructure is just not in place, and it is mad to urbanise the countryside which is what the government is trying to do.
“These are the fields over which Jane Austen would haunt. They are going to be built all over. We are looking at a catastrophe.
“I love this area, and I am determined to do everything I can to try and protect our irreplaceable countryside.”
A spokesperson for EHDC said: "The petition refers to plans for development in the A31 corridor which do not exist as planning applications or site allocations. There are no major planning applications for those sites and the Local Plan, which will allocate sites for housing in parts of East Hampshire outside the South Downs National Park, is still being compiled.
"The sites shown on the petition organisers' website are taken from our Land Availability Assessment (LAA). The Land Availability Assessment is a technical document which includes all potential development sites.
"This forms the basis of a list of sites to be considered for allocation in the Local Plan. They will be examined and assessed for suitability and those that are not considered suitable will not be allocated for development in the Local Plan. Not all sites in the LAA will end up being used.
"Having said this, the Government's housing target for East Hampshire is high. In December 2024, the Government almost doubled our target, which means sites will need to be found accommodate this level of development.
"Compounding this issue, East Hampshire is home to part of the South Downs National Park.
"In total 57 percent of the district is in the national park, which controls its own planning and is under no obligation to allocate housing sites. This places East Hampshire in a challenging situation - a large housing need and only 43 percent of the district available to consider for development, including areas such as the A31 corridor.
"However, at this stage no decisions have been made on site allocations. The Local Plan is not complete and will not be adopted until the summer of 2027. The next stage of formal consultation on the East Hampshire Local Plan is scheduled for Summer 2026."
