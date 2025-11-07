An NHS paramedic got the ultimate 'treat' on Halloween - winning a £4 million house in the Surrey Hills.
Alistair Walker was at home expecting the knock on the door to be 'trick or treaters' .
But was stunned to be told he had won the keys to a multi-award-winning smart home in the latest Omaze draw.
The 33 year old, who spent nearly a decade on the frontline as paramedic and now works in NHS management, spent just £25 on his winning entry.
He revealed he discovered his life-changing win on Halloween night, calling it “the best treat I’ve ever had".
Alistair's striking new four-bedroom house is set in two acres of landscaped gardens, complete with a heated outdoor pool, gym, and next-generation renewable technology throughout.
He said: "It was actually Halloween when I found out I’d won. So when I got the knock at the door, I was just expecting to see a couple of little Draculas and Frankensteins asking for sweets – but I soon realised this wasn’t a trick and it was actually me who would be getting the best treat ever.
“As a paramedic, I’m pretty good at keeping calm in high-pressure situations – but finding out I’d just won a £4 million mansion completely floored me.
“It was just me at home as the girls had gone out trick-or-treating with my wife, so I didn’t have anyone there to double-check I wasn’t just imagining the whole thing – to say it was surreal would be a massive understatement."
Alistair met his wife Naomi, 32, an A&E nurse of 10 years, while both working for the NHS in Surrey and they have been together for seven years.
Originally from Surrey, they moved north to Darlington in 2020, where Naomi’s family live, and have been in their current home for two years. They have two daughters aged four years and five months.
Alistair's luxurious property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered - as well as £160,000 worth of furnishings.
He has also been given a whopping £250,000 in cash to help his family settle in – and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever he wishes to become a cash multi-millionaire.
On his new house he added: “The house is absolutely spectacular in real life – it’s beyond anything we could’ve imagined. It looks like something Tony Stark would build.
"I’ll have to check if there’s an Iron Man suit in the wardrobe. I love tech, so this smart home with all the gadgets, is definitely my cup of tea.
“I’m originally from Surrey, so I know the area well and have really fond memories of growing up there. Surrey is such a lovely area – and this is such an amazing house.
“I met my wife for the first time just up the road in Guildford when we were working together – the synchronicity of this win is crazy – it feels like it must be fate.
“We’ve just had our second baby daughter, so this win has come at the perfect time. It’s the best feeling in the world knowing our daughters’ futures are secure – it’s absolutely incredible.
“We haven’t told the kids it’s actually ours yet – we’ve just said it’s a holiday home for now. We can barely comprehend it ourselves if we’re honest.
“We don’t know what we’ll do long term yet, but we’ll definitely be taking the girls down there to enjoy some family time. Our daughters can even learn to swim in their very own pool."
He added: “We’ve both worked long hours in the NHS for years – you don’t do it for the money, you do it because you care. You just never expect anything like this to happen to people like us – it’s unbelievable.
“This win means all the pressure is off us. We can really relax and enjoy spending time together as a young family – it’s so exciting. We’ve got so many transformational choices now – whatever we decide to do, it will change our lives forever.
“The £250,000 means if we wanted to, we could actually afford to stay here for years – it’s fantastic to have that option.
“I’ve never really won anything before – my wife’s grandma used to win on the bingo a lot, so maybe some of that luck has rubbed off on us."
Alistair’s new home is a stunning example of 21st-century architecture, designed to fill the property with natural light as well as offering spacious, luxurious living areas.
Its reverse-level layout places the open-plan kitchen, dining and living space on the upper floor – complete with Poggenpohl cabinetry, a feature island, balcony terrace, and sweeping views over the gardens and Hunters Hill beyond.
Downstairs, there are four generous bedrooms, three of which are en suite – including a main suite with a private terrace, dressing room and luxury bathroom. The home also includes a gym, family bathroom, separate study, utility room, and internal lift.
At its centre is a bespoke atrium and staircase inspired by Romano-British design. Floor-to-ceiling glazing opens directly onto a landscaped garden, complete with a heated outdoor pool, covered dining terrace and fully equipped outdoor kitchen featuring a BeefEater BBQ, sink and fridge – perfect for summer entertaining.
This modern home is equipped with next-generation technology, including ground source heat pumps, solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall battery. It also features a full Loxone smart home automation system, comfort cooling, and seamless connectivity in every room, all controllable from a mobile phone.
Set in the ancient hamlet of Farley Green, the property is surrounded by protected countryside and woodland.
Picturesque villages including Shere and Shamley Green - both featured in The Holiday and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason - are just a few miles away, while Guildford is six miles away, and central London under an hour away by train.
As well as making Alistair a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Surrey also raised crucial funds for Breast Cancer Now – the leading research and support charity.
The guaranteed £1M raised for Breast Cancer Now will help the charity continue its vital work as the UK’s largest dedicated breast cancer organisation.
The funding makes Omaze a flagship supporter of the Breast Cancer Now Toby Robins Research Centre at The Institute of Cancer Research, London – home to world-leading researchers making lifesaving discoveries. Every entry into the Surrey House Draw has helped move the charity closer to realising its bold vision that by 2050 everyone with breast cancer will live and live well.
The campaign was backed by Breast Cancer Now ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis, who said: “It’s truly inspiring that the Omaze Community has raised such an incredible amount to help Breast Cancer Now continue its vital work funding lifesaving research.
“Having seen the impact breast cancer has on so many lives, I know how important this support is. The funds raised will help ensure more and better treatments that can save lives or give people more time. And kinder treatments that let people live fuller, happier lives with and beyond breast cancer.
“Congratulations to Alistair and his family - also a huge thank you to everyone who entered to help make such a big difference.”
James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “We’re absolutely delighted for Alistair and his family. Whether he chooses to move in, rent it out or sell and walk away a multi-millionaire, the choice is entirely up to him. Thanks to the generosity of the Omaze community, this draw has raised £1,000,000 for Breast Cancer Now, helping to fund lifesaving research for people affected by breast cancer."
Separately, Omaze is now pledging over £40 million a year for UK charities through a series of independent philanthropic grants, helping to deliver long-term impact for good causes across the country.
