Thousands of Frimley Health staff will be on duty this Christmas Day, working around the clock to care for patients across hospitals and community services.
Up to 3,000 people will be working at Frimley Park, Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals, along with several satellite sites, to make Christmas Day as special as possible for hundreds of patients too unwell to be at home.
In emergency departments at Wexham Park and Frimley Park, teams of professionals will spend the day away from their families so they can care for hundreds of people expected to need urgent treatment for illness or injury.
Medical and clinical teams will be supported by cleaners, catering staff, IT and estates teams, porters, security staff, receptionists, volunteers and others who keep hospitals running twenty four hours a day, three hundred and sixty five days a year.
Alongside busy emergency departments, urgent care facilities and inpatient wards, community teams will be supporting people in their own homes throughout the festive period.
While Santa prepares to deliver presents across the world, maternity teams will also be working around the clock, with between ten and twenty babies expected to be born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Hospital kitchens will be preparing around 1,000 full Christmas lunches, complete with festive trimmings, for staff, as well as up to 1,500 meals for patients.
Christmas cheer has again been boosted by the Frimley Health Charity’s Golden Christmas Appeal, which provides presents for patients on Christmas morning, festive treats for teams and free meals for staff as a thank you from the community.
James Clarke, chief strategy officer at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our teams have been exceptional this year, once again rising to the challenge of treating increasing numbers of patients.
“But nothing illustrates the incredible professionalism, dedication and teamwork of Frimley Health and the NHS more than Christmas time.
“We are so grateful for everything they do and for all the other brilliant people across our communities who sacrifice their own time with loved ones to ensure that the rest of us can remain safe at this special time of year.
“We are also thankful for the amazing people who have contributed to this year’s Golden Christmas Appeal, whose generosity will ensure that our staff and patients know that they are not forgotten over the next few days.”
Frimley Health is advising people who need healthcare over the festive period to choose the right service for their needs. Patients are encouraged to use NHS 111 online first and to attend an emergency department or call 999 only in a life-threatening emergency.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.