After the interval, the orchestra turned to Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, the Scottish, inspired by his travels through Scotland in 1829. The opening motto theme evoked the ruins of Holyrood Palace, giving way to a Highland storm before settling into a lively Scottish reel. The slow movement, tender and lyrical, subtly concealed a funeral march, while the Finale built from sombre beginnings to a triumphant, joyous close.