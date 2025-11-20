Haslemere Musical Society traded their usual venue, Haslemere Hall, for the fine, barrel-vaulted acoustics of St Christopher’s Church for the first concert of the season on October 11, . The concert, well attended and entirely symphonic, showcased both youthful virtuosity and seasoned orchestral polish.
The evening opened with Fanny Mendelssohn’s Overture in C, her only purely orchestral work. The slow, romantic introduction gave way to dramatic string passages and a stately call-and-response between trumpets and horns, highlighting the orchestra’s mastery of dynamics and ensemble precision.
Next came Max Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, featuring the outstanding young violinist Elfida Su Turan, a joint winner of the Haslemere International String Competition. From the delicate opening flutes to the violin’s dramatic entrance, the orchestra wove a seamless accompaniment, buoying Elfida through the Concerto’s demanding virtuosity. The Finale, a jaunty Bohemian dance, saw violin and orchestra in full celebratory flight, ending in dazzling high spirits and earning a well-deserved standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience.
After the interval, the orchestra turned to Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, the Scottish, inspired by his travels through Scotland in 1829. The opening motto theme evoked the ruins of Holyrood Palace, giving way to a Highland storm before settling into a lively Scottish reel. The slow movement, tender and lyrical, subtly concealed a funeral march, while the Finale built from sombre beginnings to a triumphant, joyous close.
These performances combined technical challenge with expressive storytelling, making for a thoroughly entertaining evening.
Leader Tom Horn and Director of Music Dr James Ross deserve commendation for guiding the orchestra to a level of skill and polish that has grown remarkably in recent years. Haslemere Musical Society’s Autumn concert was a triumph of both repertoire and performance, setting a high bar for the season ahead.
