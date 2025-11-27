Haslemere residents say they have not given up the fight over a controversial 111-home scheme despite being told to “move on” by politicians.
In a letter sent to residents last week, Waverley Lib-Dems described the Planning Inspectorate’s decision to give the Red Court development on Midhurst Road the go-ahead as a “bitter blow”, adding that “the battle has been lost… we have to move on”.
The approval, which was won by the developer Redwood at a planning appeal, has angered campaigners because the site sits within the Surrey Hills National Landscape.
Howard Brown, a member of the Rule 6 Party formed to oppose the scheme, said residents would “evaluate all avenues before throwing in the towel”.
He added they would support “any route deemed viable” to protect the National Landscape.
Haslemere’s MP Gregory Stafford also criticised the Lib-Dem message. He said: “Everyone was disappointed when this appeal was granted, but that’s no excuse for giving up, it is a total abdication of responsibility.
“Waverley’s critically low housing supply means decisions are now tipped in favour of development - a supply that has collapsed under the Lib-Dems.
“It’s frankly insulting to tell residents to ‘move on’ when this development was only approved because the council failed to deliver enough homes in the right places.”
Waverley Borough Council’s Lib-Dems rejected suggestions they had “given up”.
Cllr Liz Townsend, portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said: “No, the council has not given up nor failed to engage. That characterisation is surprising and unhelpful.”
She said the council continues to work with community groups and advisers, but “will not pursue costly action without clear legal grounds”.
She blamed the former Conservative Government for missing target and increasing Waverley’s housing requirement.
Waverley officers have confirmed they will seek advice from their King’s Counsel on whether a judicial review is viable, a decision that must be made before the six-week challenge deadline on Friday, December 6.
