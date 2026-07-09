The incident at a meeting of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Panel in Winchester yesterday.
The man, who interrupted questions from panel members, started shouting at the commissioner Donna Jones and the chair of the meeting, Cllr Phillip Davies. He was repeatedly told to sit down by Cllr Davies.
He said: “All I want to know is, would you find it appropriate to aid and abet an ex-police officer in illegal activities?
“This police officer has presented fraudulent blockings to HMRC, and Hampshire police, and the police and crime panel are aiding and abetting in her illegal activities.”
He was then approached by an officer from Hampshire police at the meeting.
The man said: “The email address you gave me is a waste of time. I want to speak to the panel.”
At this point crime commissioner Ms Jones started to pack up her things and left the meeting alongside her team.
The man could then be heard having a heated discussion with the officer, demanding to “speak to the panel”.
He said: “I have sent you my evidence and you have rejected it”.
While being escorted out of the meeting room at Hampshire County Council’s headquarters in Winchester, the man said: “I will be sending my email again, and I would like somebody to do something about it and to put Donna Jones in her place.”
Donna Jones was first elected in as PCC in 2021 and re-elected in 2024.
The Government plans to abolish PCCs once strategic mayors take on policing responsibilities, although the timetable remains subject to legislation and wider local government reorganisation.
Ms Jones has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the new Hampshire and Solent mayoralty.
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