Hampshire County Council faces an estimated £550 million road repair backlog as it prepares to meet new government rules on pothole repairs and road maintenance.
Under the new rules, councils must publish annual reports showing how they look after local roads, including how they repair potholes and maintain the highway network.
Authorities that fail to meet the new reporting requirements could lose future funding.
As it prepares its first report, due by September 10, the county council said it has a £550 million backlog of work needed to bring the county’s highways, including roads and bridges, up to the required standard.
The council said it is investing £15 million in road repairs this summer to improve safety and reduce the need for repeat repairs.
However, it added that the scale of the problem is far greater than current budgets can address.
Councillor Steve Forster, the council’s cabinet member for highways and passenger transport, said the authority was committed to delivering “safe, reliable, well-maintained roads, with repairs that last”.
He said: “We’ve been clear that we will use every penny at our disposal, and this summer we are investing £15 million, targeted at making journeys safer and reducing the need for repeat repairs.
“However, the scale of the challenge goes beyond the budgets currently available – this is a national issue, also experienced by councils across the country.
“There is an estimated £550 million gap to bring highways infrastructure such as roads and bridges up to the standard needed in Hampshire, to move away from short-term fixes.
“This is why we will continue to make the case to government for adequate funding.”
The council said years of underinvestment had left it with a large maintenance backlog, making it difficult to move away from short-term repairs and towards long-term improvements.
It said planned resurfacing is its preferred approach because it is more cost-effective and helps prevent potholes from forming.
But during periods of severe weather, when roads can deteriorate quickly, repair crews often have to focus on fixing potholes to keep roads safe.
Responding to questions about the new government requirements, the authority explain it is still reviewing how its current performance compares with the new standards.
It said it will publish its first report by the September deadline.
Under the government’s new reporting rules, councils will be expected to give residents a clearer picture of how they maintain local roads, improve accountability and help ensure public money is spent effectively.
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