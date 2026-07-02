William Cobbett Primary School has become the latest member of the Weydon Multi Academy Trust (WMAT).
The north Farnham school joined the trust this week, bringing to 17 the number of primary, secondary and special schools and a sixth form college in a trust which stretches across west Surrey and north-east Hampshire.
William Cobbett is a large primary school in Weybourne with two sites – infant and junior – and more than 500 pupils on its roll.
John Winter, chief executive of WMAT, said: “William Cobbett Primary School joining our Trust further strengthens our shared commitment to delivering excellence in education particularly in the Primary Phase.
“There is an increasing need for schools to collaborate in order to provide the very best opportunities for all young people; embracing innovation, sharing expertise and building capacity across schools. By working together, we can continue to develop strength in every aspect of school life.
“I am confident that this partnership will be a great success for both children and staff across our Trust as well as the wider community.”
Andrew Stear, headteacher at William Cobbett Primary School, Farnham, said: “We are delighted to be joining the WMAT family of schools. We share a strong belief that we are stronger together and are excited about the opportunities to collaborate with colleagues across the Trust. This partnership will support continued school improvement and provide even greater opportunities for our children and staff.”
The secondary schools in WMAT are Farnham Heath End, Frogmore, Rodborough, Tomlinscote, Weydon School and Woolmer Hill School. Primary schools are Beacon Hill School, Crondall Primary School, Frimley CofE School and St Mark’s CofE School.
There are also four special schools: The Abbey School, Brooklands School, Clifton Hill School, The Ridgeway School and The Park School; while Farnborough Sixth Form College is a post-16 provider.
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