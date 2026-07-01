A man from Runfold has been given a 12-month driving ban after being caught over the limit in Camberley.
James Hepworth was given the mandatory disqualification by Staines Magistrates on June 18 after admitting to a count of drink-driving.
The court heard the 23-year-old of Guildford Road failed a breath test after being stopped by police on Prior Road on May 8, this year.
He gave a reading of 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35/100 being the legal limit.
Magistrates gave Hepworth credit for his guilty plea, with his disqualification being reduced to nine months on completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course.
He was also fined £384 and must pay costs and charges totalling £239.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.