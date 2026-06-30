The Ivy Lane Club will mark the milestone on Sunday, July 5, with a public celebration featuring live music, food and entertainment.
The club, formerly known as the Farnham Conservative Club, has occupied Ivy House since July 1886. The Grade II* listed Queen Anne building dates back to the early 17th century and has become one of Farnham's best-kept secrets.
Before becoming a social club, Ivy House was home to the Mills family before being bought by William Hazell, who established a corset factory in the outbuildings, which have since been converted into flats. After his death, the property became the Farnham Working Men's Club before later becoming the Conservative Club.
Over the decades, the club has hosted countless parties, celebrations and community events, including the Farnham Christmas Market. Membership once topped 1,000, while South African golfing legend Bobby Locke was among its members.
Like many clubs, it faced an uncertain future during the Covid pandemic when it was forced to close and suffered financially. Members say it has since recovered and is now focused on attracting a new generation.
A rebrand in 2023 saw it become The Ivy Lane Club, opening membership beyond its traditional Conservative roots in a bid to appeal to the wider community.
The current committee has introduced new events including fortnightly Fish Fridays, monthly Sunday lunches and regular public open days.
Committee member Paul Pozzo, who has belonged to the club for more than 10 years, said: "I thought I'd come down and have a look and signed up straight way. It was such a lovely atmosphere and everyone was very welcoming. I joined the committee because I wanted to support the club. It feels a part of me and I want it to succeed."
Committee member Jayne Draper joined with her partner in 2024 after friends recommended the club.
She said: "I wasn't sure as it had been the Con Club, but that's irrelevant. It's just a club where you can have a quiet drink with your friends and family and get to know local people."
The 140th anniversary celebrations will take place on Sunday, July 5, from midday, with members of the public invited to join the festivities and discover one of Farnham's oldest surviving social clubs.
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