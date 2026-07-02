A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at Guildford railway station.
The arrest relates to an incident at around 7pm on January 19, 2025, when a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped after becoming separated from her friends outside the station.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday (Wednesday, July 1). He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue."
The alleged victim is being supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 192 of 24 January 2025. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.