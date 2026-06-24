With the current heatwave, they probably wish they had opened already.
But the arrival of an award-winning Italian gelato brand in Farnham this summer is likely to be welcome news for residents looking for ways to cool down.
Amorino will open a new boutique at The Borough, bringing its signature flower-shaped cones to Surrey for the first time.
The shop will occupy the former Blue Cross charity shop, which closed permanently in early 2024 as part of a restructuring of the charity's high street operations, leaving the unit empty for more than a year.
Founded in Paris in 2002 by childhood friends Cristiano Sereni and Paolo Benassi, Amorino was born out of the pair's shared love of authentic Italian gelato and a desire to bring that everyday experience to a wider audience. Their original recipes, many unchanged for more than two decades, are rooted in traditional Italian methods and close attention to quality ingredients.
The brand's most recognisable feature is its hand-shaped cones, crafted petal by petal to allow customers to mix multiple flavours in a single serving rather than being limited to one. Alongside the flower-shaped gelato, Amorino also offers classic flavours and fresh fruit sorbets, with vegan and gluten-free options available to cater for a wide range of dietary needs.
Now present in more than 350 locations worldwide, the brand continues to expand across the UK while staying rooted in its Italian heritage. The company has opened stores in Reading, Henley-on-Thames, Oxford and Wimbledon as part of a major drive to reach 100 UK stores by 2030.
Franchise owner Sai Lakhiani said: "Opening our second franchise store in Farnham is a milestone we're incredibly proud of. Farnham is a vibrant and welcoming town, and we're excited to become part of the community and share the Amorino experience with everyone this summer."
An opening date has yet to be confirmed, but the shop is expected to welcome its first customers during the summer.
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