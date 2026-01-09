A total of 331 motorists were arrested as part of Operation Limit, the annual festive road safety campaign, which ran from Sunday, December 1, to Tuesday, December 31, 2025.
During the operation, officers carried out increased, intelligence-led enforcement targeting known hotspots and repeat offenders, supported by roadside testing for both alcohol and drugs.
Of those arrested, 146 were on suspicion of drink driving, while 185 were suspected of drug driving.
Police warned the consequences of driving under the influence can be severe, including driving bans, fines, criminal convictions and imprisonment. These could have long-term impacts on family life, employment and future opportunities.
Acting Superintendent Emma Hart, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We carry out this enforcement every single year during the festive period and it’s hugely disappointing to see that people are still getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drink and drugs.
“I am pleased that our teams have managed to take so many of these drivers off our roads, because we know the devastating consequences that can be caused by a drink or drug driver.
“Our absolute priority is to make our roads safer for everyone and you can help us do this by challenging anyone you think may be about to drive under the influence of drink or drugs. If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, contact the police. In an emergency, always call 999.
“Even the smallest amount of alcohol or drugs can impact on your driving. It’s not worth the risk.”
Police urged motorists to plan ahead and choose safe alternatives.
The legal drink-drive limit in England and Wales is currently 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, while Scotland operates a lower limit of 22 micrograms. The UK Government is considering reducing the limit in England and Wales to match Scotland’s stricter standard.
