A savvy Hampshire bride has proved you don’t need a six-figure ceremony by wearing four dresses across two weddings - all for just £850.
Teresa Boardman, 24, tied the knot with Jamie Ellis, 26, earlier this year at the The Elvetham Hotel, near Fleet, and is planning a second ceremony in the Philippines so her extended family can join.
Across both events, Teresa wore three dresses at her English wedding and is planning on wearing the fourth one at the second ceremony in Manila in May.
The fashion-loving bride "gets a rush" finding deals online and scoured Vinted, boutique sales and even sourced a dress from a Bangkok tailor to get all four wedding dresses for just £850.
Both her Hampshire party dress and her Filipino wedding dress were sourced on Vinted, costing just under £200 and £60 respectively.
Her ceremony gown was handmade by a Bangkok tailor for £150, while the most expensive look was an outlet dress, bought with a voucher for £345 instead of £405.
Teresa said: "I still almost can't believe it worked out this well!
"I've always loved clothes and fashion, so I knew I wanted to express that and wear multiple dresses at my wedding.
"I went to a couple fancy wedding dress shops, but I think because me and my friends are so young, they didn't take us seriously.
"After that I thought: Sod it- I can find the dresses myself!"
Teresa and James met while both studying at the same university in Bristol in 2022, during their third year.
In the summer of 2023, James proposed at the Arnolfini gallery, the very place of their second date.
The couple got engaged and immediately began planning their September 2025 wedding.
Teresa said: "We moved pretty quickly I suppose, but it just felt right.
"I was so touched by the proposal. He'd set up all these beautiful flowers at the gallery we had our second date at.
"After we were engaged we did about two months of intensely planning and booking everything we could, from the venue to the photographer to the food.
"And then there were a few things left to the end which we sorted in a bit of a mad rush in the months before the wedding.
"This included two out of three of my dresses for the English wedding."
As a fashion enthusiast, Teresa quickly knew she wanted multiple wedding dresses for her big day.
She also realised that her Filipino family on her mother’s side likely wouldn’t be able to travel to the UK due to visa difficulties, so she decided to plan a ceremony in the Philippines as well.
With this in mind, she began searching for dresses for both events, starting with a trip to Bangkok, Thailand, to visit a specific tailor.
Teresa said: "Once I decided I would look for the dresses myself and not go the traditional wedding shop route, I immediately thought of a Thai tailor, as I grew up in Bangkok.
"I was already planning a trip around Christmas in 2023, so whilst there we found a tailor with great reviews and went for a fitting.
"He was able to make my gorgeous ceremony dress for the English wedding in just two weeks for about £150."
Teresa’s next thought was to see what the second-hand clothing app Vinted had to offer, as she regularly purchases clothes from the site.
On Vinted, she found her party dress for dancing the night away at her Hampshire wedding for less than £200.
A few months later, she spotted the dress she planned to wear for her wedding in the Philippines listed at £80 and managed to barter it down to £60.
Teresa said: "Vinted has been such an amazing resource through this.
"I was so happy to find two of my wedding dresses on the app because I really believe sustainable fashion is so important.
"I actually found the original source of my Filipino wedding dress, which is normally sold for £359, so getting it for £60 feels like a right bargain!
"Both the dresses from Vinted had to be altered to fit me properly, but those alterations barely cost anything."
Teresa’s reception dress for her English wedding was the only gown she bought directly from an outlet – the boutique store MESHKI.
After browsing the sale items, she found her dream reception dress for around £400, making it the most expensive of all her dresses.
Teresa said: "That was the one I splurged on a little, but was still savvy enough to catch it in the sale.
"But the fact that all my dresses still came well under £1k is pretty impressive to me!
"I ended up getting my veil off Amazon for only £20 as well, so that was a good find."
