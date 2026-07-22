Two newly trained police dogs have joined Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's efforts to tackle illegal drugs.
Harry and Whitney have successfully completed specialist training as drugs detection dogs and are now operational across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
The pair are primarily based in the force area but, as part of the Joint Operations Unit (JOU), can also be deployed across the Thames Valley region.
After completing an intensive training programme, Harry and Whitney will support frontline officers by detecting illegal drugs during vehicle stops, search warrants and community policing operations.
Police say the dogs will help identify and disrupt drug-related crime while supporting enforcement against those involved in the supply of illegal substances.
Inspector Andy Mooge said: "Harry and Whitney have shown fantastic potential throughout their training.
"Their deployment will significantly enhance our ability to detect drugs and support operations across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Police dogs are an invaluable asset, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team."
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