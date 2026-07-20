The people who helped build one of Surrey and Hampshire’s best-known businesses have taken centre stage in a book charting Grayshott Pottery’s 70-year history.
Since Three Potteries & Three Villages was published earlier this year, author Phil Bates says readers have been particularly drawn to the stories of the people who helped shape the pottery’s success.
The book explores the history of Compton, Kingswood and Grayshott potteries alongside the villages of Thursley, Milford and Grayshott, looking beyond the products made to focus on the relationship between businesses and their communities.
Mr Bates said the story reflected the importance of small and medium-sized businesses, which he described as a key part of the UK economy.
He said: “Grayshott Pottery Directors and indeed other staff are characteristic of the 56 per cent of small to mid-size businesses that have had success being run by owners and directors without a university degree, as well as taken on youngsters who do not want to go onto higher education.”
The 170-page hardback explores how generations of employees, apprentices and leaders shaped the pottery ahead of its 70th anniversary in 2026.
Mr Bates said the theme running throughout the book was “community cohesion” – the idea that businesses, organisations and residents working together can create stronger communities.
He wrote: “‘Community Cohesion’ largely refers to the ability of different groups and businesses within a community to live harmoniously and work together for a positive future and outcomes.”
The book is also being used to support local heritage organisations, with Mr Bates donating 50 copies to both Haslemere Museum and Watts Gallery – Artists’ Village in Compton. Sales are expected to help each organisation raise around £1,000.
The book includes a foreword from former South West Surrey MP Sir Jeremy Hunt, while proceeds from sales at Grayshott Pottery will support Asthma + Lung UK in memory of former colleague Dave White.
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