Sir Jeremy Hunt has been reselected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Godalming and Ash ahead of the next general election.
Sir Jeremy, who has served as an MP in the area since 2005, was confirmed as the party's candidate by the Godalming and Ash Conservative Association.
Before the 2024 boundary changes, he represented the former South West Surrey constituency, which included Farnham.
Sir Jeremy said: "Becoming MP for Godalming and Ash is the honour of my life and I am grateful to have the support of local members to fight this seat once again. I will continue working to improve the lives of the people of Godalming and Ash."
Alison Martin, chairman of the Association, said: "Jeremy has been an outstanding local MP and a strong voice for our communities for over 20 years.
“Members are delighted to have reselected him, and we look forward to campaigning with him to ensure Godalming and Ash retains strong representation in Parliament. We are ready to fight a general election – whenever that may be."
Sir Jeremy was first elected to Parliament in 2005 for the former South West Surrey constituency, which included Farnham.
Following boundary changes introduced for the 2024 general election, the South West Surrey constituency was abolished and replaced by Godalming and Ash, while Farnham became part of the new Farnham and Bordon constituency.
Sir Jeremy is a former Chancellor, Foreign Secretary and Health Secretary who has twice stood for the Conservative leadership, in 2019 and 2022.
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