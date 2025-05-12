A woman in her 40s has been seriously injured following a three-vehicle collision on Crooksbury Road in Tilford at around 8am this morning (Monday, May 12).
She was taken to hospital for treatment, and her condition remains serious. Emergency services responded to the scene promptly.
Crooksbury Road was closed in both directions from the Elstead turn-off during the morning, and police urged motorists to avoid the area while investigations are ongoing.
Officers are particularly interested in tracing the movements of a silver Land Rover Discovery seen in the area around the time of the crash.
Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage or information that could assist the investigation, are asked to contact police quoting reference PR/45250056319.