An 89-year-old resident at Brownscombe Care Residences has enjoyed a deeply personal return to a lifelong tradition, as staff supported him to attend an Aldershot Town FC match at the weekend.
George Roe, who has followed Aldershot since childhood, first made matchdays part of his routine after passing his driving test at 22. What began as a simple outing with a friend grew into a cherished ritual spanning decades — one built on friendship, familiarity and the shared anticipation of Saturday afternoons on the terraces.
For George, football was never just about the result. It was about belonging, the rhythm of the day, and the atmosphere that came with it — a connection he maintained right up until moving into Brownscombe Care Residences.
That connection was brought vividly back to life when carers arranged a special visit to watch Aldershot play. Accompanied by Carer Anna Angel and Maintenance Manager Prince, George arrived ready for the full experience, proudly wearing his Aldershot hat and enjoying food from the stands as the match unfolded in the sunshine.
Although he joked that the team “wasn’t quite as strong as he remembered,” George said he enjoyed every minute of being back in familiar surroundings, soaking up the sights and sounds of matchday once again.
Wellbeing Coordinator Molly McWilliams said: “George’s face said everything. This was not just a trip to watch football. It was about helping him return to something that has been part of his life for so many years.
“At Brownscombe Care Residences, we always try to understand what matters to each person, not just what they need from us day to day.
“These are the moments that really matter. They remind us that care is also about identity, joy and keeping people connected to the things that have shaped their lives.”
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