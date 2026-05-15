Vaudevillian duo Norvil and Josephine will present a magical extravaganza for all ages in Rabbits Out of the Hat at the Farnham Maltings on May 29 at 7pm.
They are a magician with a secret and an assistant with a mission in this whimsical comedy musical magic show.
It is set in 1905, and life will never be the same again. It is time for the magician to chase new dreams while the assistant calls the shots.
An international creative team of magic, circus and clowning specialists deliver an unforgettable show.
Expect breathtaking magic, sensational circus and showstopper songs as these Magic Circle magicians share a spectacularly silly and spellbinding story about being yourself no matter what.
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