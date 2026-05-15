A new generation of jewellers who are redefining the role of colour in contemporary jewellery will exhibit at the New Ashgate Gallery in Farnham from July 4 to September 5.
Crafted in Colour will present a national showcase of early-career makers in partnership with the Goldsmiths’ Centre.
The participating makers are Deborah Beck, Heather Blake, Xinyi Chen, Alice Fry, Roxanne Gilbert, Iona Hall, Emma Lawrence, Cara Lowe, Misha McLean, Poppy Norton, Will Sharp, Charlotte Smith, Katie Watson and Niamh Wright.
Each has completed the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s Shine programme, a competitive four-month course that supports early-career makers to bring a new collection to market and build a sustainable creative business.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm. Admission is free.
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