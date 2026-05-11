A Farnham-based developer has urged Homes England to pause and reopen the disposal process for the Woolmead site, citing a “material change in planning policy” and concerns over transparency and local engagement.
In a formal letter to the agency, Chapter One Developments argued that the introduction of Waverley Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) exceptional circumstances relief policy in March 2026 significantly alters the viability assumptions on which previous bids were based.
The firm said the change “fundamentally impacts” the financial basis of the current preferred bidder selection process.
Chapter One Developments co-founder Ashley Burton said: “The future success of East Street and the wider town centre is closely tied to the outcome at Woolmead. This is a defining site for Farnham, and the consequences of getting this wrong will be long term, economically damaging and highly visible.
“Our proposed bid, which we would ask Homes England to formally consider, is led by a joint venture with another prominent local Farnham SME developer. It has been shaped through direct engagement with the local community, with further structured consultation to follow.”
In the letter, Mr Burton confirmed the developer had launched a public petition calling for greater consultation before any final decision is made on the site.
It warned that proceeding without renewed engagement could risk locking in a long-term development outcome that lacks local support.
The letter also highlighted Homes England’s 2025-30 Strategic Plan, particularly its commitments to community engagement, SME involvement and locally led regeneration.
It questioned how these objectives had been applied in the Woolmead process, stating there had been “very limited engagement to date”.
The letter concluded: “We trust Homes England will give serious consideration to the matters raised within this letter and we look forward to their response.”
A Homes England spokesperson said: "Homes England has engaged with a number of local stakeholders about the Woolmead site, including Waverly Borough Council and Gregory Stafford MP, as well as potential partners, since the site was marketed in late-2025.
“Homes England is committed to bringing Woolmead forward for development and will announce the next steps for the site shortly".
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