Police are investigating an affray incident in Farnham as a taxi was stolen and later dumped following an early morning melee near a town centre pub last weekend.
Police were called to Castle Street around 1.15am last Sunday (May 10) following reports of a fight involving up to eight people near a taxi rank.
The taxi was stolen during the incident before being later recovered in a damaged state.
An appeal for witnesses has been launched with anyone with information, dashcam, video doorbell or CCTV footage urged to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number PR/45260054139.
Alternatively, get in touch via the “tell us” section on www.surrey.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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