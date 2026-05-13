A new hearing-care centre in Farnham town centre was officially opened this week by the town’s mayor.
The official opening of Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre in The Borough, on Friday, May 8, as the team held a day of activities to mark the occasion.
Farnham Mayor Cllr George Murray visited the store for the celebration, getting a tour of the new shop and cutting the ribbon to officially declare it open.
There were plenty of other activities throughout the day as premium hearing device company GN Hearing hosted product demonstrations and handed out cupcakes, while staff offered free ear screenings.
The Specsavers Big Ear mascot was also in attendance.
In February, Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre moved from its former location alongside the optical side of the business on West Street and opened a dedicated hearing centre on The Borough, investing £240,000 into the town centre.
The investment was prompted by an influx of new customers, with the standalone store allowing for seven additional clinics and more space for dedicated hearcare services.
Emma Walker, director of hearing services at Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre, said: “We had a wonderful opening ceremony for the store.
“It was great to have the Mayor of Farnham in attendance. We showed him around the store and answered all of the questions he had about how audiology treatment works.
“We also had some great demonstrations put on by GN Hearing, and the Specsavers Big Ear was a fun and unusual way to celebrate the day.
“A huge thanks to everyone who visited us for our big day.”
Cllr George Murray added: “Thank you for inviting me to officially open your new hearing centre. I am delighted that Specsavers Farnham has chosen to expand its retail offering into The Borough.”
The store offers free hearing checks, private hearing device dispensing and fitting, microsuction wax removal services and NHS audiology services for eligible patients.
As part of the move, two additional audiologists joined the business, bringing the team to nine staff members in total. The centre also features new sound booths in consulting rooms for accurate hearing checks, a new hearing audiometer and two new video otoscopes to help assess customers’ ear health.
For more information about Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre, call 01252 727737 or visit Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre.
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