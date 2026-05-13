The annual event, organised by the Farnham Weyside Rotary Club, will return to Upper Hart Car Park on Sunday, June 7, raising money for local disability charity Challengers.
Hundreds of vehicles are expected to go on display, with organisers promising one of the strongest line-ups in the event’s history.
As well as vintage, classic and prestige vehicles, visitors can enjoy live music from Mike Moore and the Rock Choir, food and drink stalls, and children’s entertainment.
The festival has become a regular part of Farnham’s spring calendar and attracts enthusiasts from across the region.
Funds raised will support Challengers, which provides play and leisure opportunities for disabled children and young people aged four to 18.
Drivers wishing to exhibit vehicles can register online via the festival website.
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