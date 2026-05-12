A new era in Phyllis Tuckwell’s history has begun as work has finished on their new £17.5 million hospice building in south Farnham.
The doors to the charity’s state-of-the-art building off Menin Way will shortly be opened to the public with an official launch imminent.
It should be fully operational by mid-June with the completion of the “amazing space” being hailed as the beginning of a “transformative chapter” in the charity’s history by excited bosses.“
“We’re thrilled to announce this major milestone in our charity’s history,” said chief executive Sarah Church.
“We are looking forward to moving into the new hospice, where we will have the space and facilities to provide our exceptional care for many more people, for years to come.”
The total cost of the project, including temporary renting, is £17.5 million with the charity putting in £11.5 million of reserves and £3 million coming from charitable trusts.
But it’s worth every penny with demand growing for expert palliative and end-of-life care, with the new building and its 18 ensuite inpatient rooms capable of accommodating 3,000 people a year by 2040.
Patients, staff and volunteers will shortly be moved into a new building “designed for comfort, dignity and modern clinical excellence.”
The building includes facilities to allow loved ones to stay overnight, a wellbeing and rehabilitation centre, a dedicated education staff to boost skills for staff and clinical and consulting rooms.
There’s also a calming landscaped garden with every feature being “thoughtfully crafted to support the people it cares for”, with the Phyllis Tuckwell team eternally grateful for everyone’s support.
Ms Church added: “This extraordinary achievement has only been made possible thanks to the generosity of our community, supporters, staff, volunteers and partners.
“Together, we have created a space where compassion, expertise, and dignity come together under one roof.”
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