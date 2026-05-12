Housing pressure, potholes and the challenge of reshaping Surrey’s local government structure are among the issues facing newly elected Liberal Democrat representative Terry Weldon, who says the year ahead will be about preparing for “a difficult and immensely stressful” transition.
Weldon, elected to represent Haslemere on the new West Surrey Unitary Shadow Council, said residents should understand the authority will initially act only in a “shadow” role before formally taking over services in April 2027.
“For now, we won’t actually be delivering services,” he said. “That will come later.”
Instead, his immediate focus will be preparing for the new council structure and serving on the authority’s Standards Committee, which will help establish expectations around councillor conduct and later adjudicate on complaints.
“What I will be doing immediately is getting to grips with the tasks of the committee,” he said, adding that he is already studying planning, housing, infrastructure and adult social care issues ahead of the new authority taking full control next year.
But beyond the formal role, Weldon said his attention is already turning to some of Surrey’s biggest long-term challenges — particularly planning, housing and infrastructure.
One of the most difficult balancing acts, he said, will be reconciling pressure for new housing with the protection of green spaces and Haslemere’s character.
“There is a desire to preserve the character of the town,” he said. “These three are mutually contradictory — there is just not enough available land which is not protected.”
“There will simply have to be some degree of compromise,” he added.
He said residents repeatedly raised potholes during the campaign, alongside concerns over mounting debt problems affecting councils elsewhere in Surrey, including Woking and Spelthorne.
“By a long way, the most important issue worrying residents was potholes,” he said.
Despite wider financial concerns, Weldon said he remained confident in Waverley Borough Council’s financial management experience and its ability to help steer the new authority through difficult circumstances. “We have the strongest finances in all of Surrey,” he said.
Engagement with residents, he added, will remain central to his approach. Alongside fellow councillor Oli Leach, he plans to host regular monthly surgeries across the ward while continuing doorstep conversations and direct contact with residents.
“Good communication with residents is important,” he said. “I will also ensure my contact details are freely available.”
Looking ahead, Weldon admitted the scale of the local government reorganisation is daunting.
“Excited, but also in awe of the task ahead,” he said. “Every councillor I’ve spoken to says the process is difficult and stressful — but none would want to go back afterwards.”
He said success at the end of the term would mean Surrey achieving a balanced local plan that delivers housing needs while still protecting valued countryside and community character.
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