Residents and families have rated Manor Life as one of the UK’s Top 20 care home groups in the 2026 carehome.co.uk awards, which are based entirely on independent reviews from residents and their relatives.
The recognition highlights providers delivering consistently high standards of care across the UK’s care sector, which includes nearly 17,000 homes supporting around half a million people.
The Manor Life group operates Oak Hall Care Home in Haslemere as part of its wider portfolio of services.
Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager at carehome.co.uk, said: “Being named as a Top 20 care home group is a significant achievement, as the award is based on feedback from residents and their families who have first-hand experience of the care provided. The highest-rated care home groups make a profound difference to residents’ lives by placing compassion, respect and dignity at the heart of everything they do.”
Jane McAuley, General Manager at Manor Life, said: “We are incredibly proud that Manor Life has been recognised as a Top 20 Small Care Home Provider. This award means a great deal to us at Oak Hall. Being part of a small care home group allows us to focus on what really matters, our residents and their families, understanding them and providing support that reflects their individual needs and preferences.”
The annual rankings are drawn from verified reviews and form part of a wider guide used by families researching care options across the UK.
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