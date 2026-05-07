For many parents navigating the SEND system, the hardest part is feeling like they are facing it alone — but an event at The Cookie Bar aimed to change that.
The event was hosted at the Cookie Bar in Hindhead, which has long operated as a social enterprise café supporting young people with additional needs through work experience and employability opportunities. Rather than a formal presentation, the evening focused on open conversation, giving parents and carers the chance to ask questions, share personal experiences and connect with others facing similar challenges. Families heard from professionals and parent advocates who combine practical expertise with lived experience of the system.
Erin, Programmes and Social Media Officer at Leo Lion, said: “Pathways Together is founded on the principle of not only supporting parents and carers, but working alongside them.
“The event was a great success, with strong engagement and plenty of thoughtful questions at the end. We’re committed to building a real sense of community, and that was clearly reflected in the atmosphere at the Cookie Bar that evening.”
Adam Murphy, from Pathways Together, said the evening highlighted the importance of parents supporting one another through shared experiences.
“Pathways Together is about helping support parents and carers through the complexities of the EHCP process, and we do that by using our own lived experiences,” he said.
“It was a great evening — I loved being amongst other parent carers, hearing people talk and swap stories about their own experiences of EHCPs. I can’t wait until the next one.”
George Pickersgill, from the Pathways Community Hub, said the initiative forms part of a wider ambition to turn the Cookie Bar into a true community hub.
“We want the Cookie Bar to be a place where people come together, share stories and receive support,” he said. “This is what the evening was all about.
“Pathways Together is a crucial service for families navigating the EHCP and SEND system, and we’re proud to be working alongside a team like Adam and Erin.”
One parent said: “I really enjoyed the evening,” they said. “Hearing from an expert like Adam and realising I wasn’t alone in the process was really comforting.”
Claire Cookson, chief executive of Pathways Community Trust, said the evening showed the power of families supporting each other.
“What we saw at this event was incredibly powerful — not just families seeking support, but families supporting each other,” she said.
“At Pathways Together, we’re building something much bigger than a service. We’re creating a national support network that gives families the clarity, confidence and connection they deserve.
“As we continue to grow, our focus is on making sure no family has to navigate the SEND system alone.”
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