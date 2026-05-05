An unsung giant of Victorian science and medicine who made his home in Haslemere has finally been honoured by the town.
This week, a Blue Plaque was unveiled at Inval House for Sir Jonathan Hutchinson.
The ceremony on Saturday, May 2, marked 138 years since Sir Jonathan’s vision first took shape in the town.
The campaign for the plaque was spearheaded by Chris Harrison, chairman of the Haslemere Society, recognising both his philanthropy and distinguished scientific career.
Among those attending were Mayor Jean Arrick, museum co-chair Jilly Storey and Jane Clayton, the great-granddaughter of Sir Jonathan, who gathered to celebrate a legacy that continues to shape Haslemere.
Inval House — a striking 15th-century building — provided an apt backdrop. Current owners Stephen and Victoria Vaughan have carefully modernised the property, incorporating underfloor heating powered by an air source heat pump.
The house dates to 1435, confirmed through dendrochronology — the scientific method of dating timber by analysing tree rings — a detail Sir Jonathan, a lifelong man of science, would likely have appreciated.
Described in 1927 as “the greatest practitioner of his time in Europe”, Sir Jonathan was not only a pioneering surgeon but also a passionate educator. He coined the term “Terralism” to express his belief that knowledge should be shared for the benefit of humanity.
This philosophy led him to establish a museum beside his home, opening in 1888. Far ahead of its time, it welcomed children and encouraged hands-on learning, allowing visitors to touch exhibits ranging from fossils to an elephant’s skull.
As the collection grew, the museum moved to its current High Street site, opening in 1926. Now approaching its centenary, it continues to inspire through lectures, events and exhibitions.
The unveiling ensures Sir Jonathan’s legacy — rooted in curiosity, education and public good — remains firmly part of Haslemere’s story.
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