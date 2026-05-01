There’s been a few changes over the years at Petersfield’s Open Air Swimming Pool – but this could be the biggest yet as the town’s “jewel in the crown” is getting a new name.
The pool is now called Petersfield Lido with bosses confirming the name change this morning in an eye-opening move for the town institution.
It remains to be seen how users will react to this morning’s announcement with trustees hoping the rebrand will lead to a flux of extra visitors.
They believe the new name “reflects the pool’s identity as much more than simply a place to swim” with the lido now offering an onsite sauna, community events and year-round swimming in heated water.
“Many local people have fond memories of learning to swim in the outdoor pool, and we certainly don’t want to lose that connection,” said Mei-yun, chair of the trustees who oversee the charity pool.
“We’re just keen for even more people to benefit from the Lido’s fantastic resources.”
“I learned how to swim here and have many memories of this place, so it’s about continuing that legacy,” said the Lido’s “excited” manager, Tom Callingham.
“The name change underlines us moving forward and this is a big exciting step.”
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