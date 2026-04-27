A nearly-70-year-old Haslemere man is heading straight towards the front line in Ukraine – behind the wheel of a life-saving ambulance.
Californian Michael Alves, who has lived in the town for 11 years, said he “just couldn’t stand by and watch any longer” as the war drags on.
His mission began with a surprise phone call last winter from friend Julian Critchlow in Petersfield.
“He just said, ‘How do you feel about driving an ambulance to Ukraine?’ It was completely out of the blue,” Alves said. “I just said yes.”
Now, the pair are preparing to set off in June, delivering a fully stocked emergency vehicle to where it’s needed most – which they are funding themselves.
The mission is part of the work of Help4Ukraine, a volunteer-run charity that has already delivered 58 ambulances and nearly 300 tonnes of vital aid – but relies on volunteers who pay their own way.
Julian and Michael are raising £7,500 to buy, stock and deliver one ambulance, which will go directly to frontline medics, hospitals or emergency crews before the drivers return to the UK.
Alves believes the war is one of the “very few” with a clear right and wrong.
“I feel really proud to do what I can to help – it’s a cause I think everyone living in a democratic country should get behind. It could just as easily be us, and if Ukraine had fallen to Russia, it really would become a question of who’s next. I hate a bully – and this is a classic bully,” he said. “It turns my stomach.”
So far, they’ve raised £1,471 – but they need thousands more.
“This might just save lives,” Alves said. “Someone buried under rubble or injured on the front line. I can give time and money – they’re giving their lives.”
He is now urging the Haslemere community to step up.
“It’s not my country – but it’s all of our fight. Please donate. It really will make a difference.”
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