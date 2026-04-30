A Green Party candidate in the upcoming Hampshire County Council elections has reportedly been detained by Israeli forces as part of a flotilla heading towards Gaza.
Zakaria Khan, who is standing in St Mark’s ward, covering the North Camp area of Farnborough, was among activists on board vessels in international waters off the coast of Greece.
UK Global Sumud, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, said the boats were intercepted by the Israeli navy overnight on Wednesday, April 29.
The group claimed 21 vessels were boarded and 186 people detained, including at least eight from the UK.
In a statement, a spokesperson said the flotilla had been attempting to reach Gaza with aid when it was surrounded by drones, speedboats and warships, and that communications were disrupted before vessels were boarded.
The spokesperson said: “Global Sumud Flotilla’s mission is to break the illegal Israeli siege on Gaza and stop the genocide of the Palestinian people.
“Earlier tonight, the Israeli navy illegally intercepted the Flotilla, and one of the participants, Aldershot local and Green Party council candidate Zakaria Khan, has been kidnapped in international waters off the coast of Greece alongside many other participants.”
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said about 175 activists from more than 20 boats had been detained and were being transported to Israel, and described the flotilla as a “PR stunt”.
Campaign organisers have disputed this, describing the interception as unlawful.
The flotilla, which set sail around two weeks ago from several European countries, was attempting to reach Gaza, which is under an Israeli naval blockade.
The Israeli authorities have released video footage which they say shows detained activists being transported to Israel.
Before the interception, Mr Khan of Aldershot explained why he was taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza.
He said: “I wanted to show everyone that the Green Party’s stance on Palestine is not only lip service, but we actually put our solidarity into practice.
“As a Green Party candidate and representative, I want to ensure we have parliamentary protection so our MPs advocate for the safety of all UK citizens, all citizens, on the flotilla.”
Mr Khan, who works in social housing law, added: “I’ve spent the last five years watching human rights getting getting trampled all over, and no one lifting a finger to stop it.
“That’s why I pivoted to this issue as it is a political issue, it’s not an isolated incident, and therefore we need mass political change in order to create resistance and an effective means of change.”
His condition and status under the Israeli detention have not yet been confirmed.
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