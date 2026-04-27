No one except the Libertarian Party seems overly concerned about the accumulated bloat at all levels of government and at no level are administrations slimming down to “fit into the wedding dress” for the upcoming nuptials between the likes of Test Valley (which is in robust financial health) and the remnant authority with which it will merge. Its “someone else’s problem” it seems. Our candidate in the Andover South division is Christopher Ecclestone, a long-time resident of Andover, who has also been a councillor at Borough and Town levels. He is well-known for advocating reductions in costs by eliminating administrative creep, unnecessary duplication and excessive salaries. The time for pussy-footing around is past. Its Apocalypse Now in public finances and the mergers are going to expose how bad this has been and just how much has been swept under the rug. The administration at all levels needs the chainsaw applied, not the butter-knife.