He is Mark Westcott, a veteran of the local political scene who has stood in every election since 2013.
Mr Westcott is standing as an independent because he believes voters should have the option of “a proper independent”.
“Farnham Residents are a party. I am not,” he said.
A lifelong local, Mr Westcott added: “I grew up here. I live in the house I was born in. I have been a local activist for years. I was involved in The Castle Theatre and the fight for The Redgrave. I live in the ward I am standing in, so people know me.”
Mr Westcott believes Waverley Borough Council should have been more involved in “cross-border work” – councils working together to achieve the best outcomes for communities in areas such as housing and roads.
“Take Northbrook Park,” he said. “Hampshire has a developer planning 600 homes along that county boundary. We need cross-border co-operation about what is happening with roads.”
He also raised concerns about the Farnham Infrastructure Programme.
“I am an architect and landscape architect with planning experience. Waverley doesn’t have anyone with a planning and architecture background, and I would bring this to the table,” he said.
Mr Westcott said he would also bring energy and campaigning experience to the role.
“I’m still a live wire and I am currently working on the Rowledge Village Hall car park and the war memorial. Things happen and people ask me to help. I tell them to contact their local councillor and they say ‘they’re useless, can’t you do anything?’
“It’s frustrating when I can’t access the resources that councillors have.”
Asked about his chances, he said: “I think people will take a punt on me.”
The West Surrey election takes place on Thursday, May 7. Photo ID is required to vote.
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