The launch in Farnham forms part of a wider rollout across Surrey, where the company says its next-generation network will serve around 1.2 million people across a mix of larger towns, smaller communities and rural villages.
Farnham has seen continued growth in recent years, with demand for reliable digital infrastructure rising alongside new development and a large commuting population. The improved network is intended to support that demand and future growth.
Unlike earlier versions of 5G, the 5G+ service operates on standalone infrastructure rather than relying on existing 4G systems, which O2 says should result in a more stable connection and better performance in busy areas.
The rollout is part of Virgin Media O2’s £700 million investment programme to upgrade its mobile network across the UK, including new masts, expanded capacity and further 4G and 5G improvements through to 2026.
Professor Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, said: “Our new 5G+ network is now live in Surrey, providing an impressive upgrade for local people and businesses and creating new opportunities in and around the county.”
The company said customers will need a compatible device and up-to-date SIM to use the service, with some required to switch to an eSIM to access the full benefits of the upgraded network.
Other Surrey towns included in the rollout include Guildford, Epsom, Redhill, Camberley, Woking, Staines and Weybridge, with further locations expected to follow.
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