South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust have appointed Simon Ashton as group chief executive. He will take up the role in the autumn following a joint recruitment process confirmed by both councils of governors.
Mr Ashton will lead both organisations through the next phase of development for the emerging ambulance group, building on collaboration already in place across the trusts.
As group chief executive, Mr Ashton will provide leadership across both organisations, working closely with group chair Colin Dennis, trust boards, governors, staff and system partners, covering Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Kent and Sussex.
Mr Ashton brings nearly 30 years of NHS experience, including more than a decade in executive leadership roles. Clinically trained as a physiotherapist, he has held senior clinical, operational and strategic roles, overseeing large-scale services, infrastructure investment, financial recovery and partnership working across integrated care systems.
He is currently chief executive of Newham University Hospital, part of Barts Health NHS Trust, one of the largest NHS organisations in the country. During his time there, he has led improvement and transformation across hospital and system settings, with a focus on leadership, workforce engagement, quality, safety and performance.
Mr Ashton joins both trusts as they continue to strengthen joint working in areas including workforce planning, digital development, clinical collaboration, service resilience and staff wellbeing.
Michael Whitehouse, chair of South East Coast Ambulance Service, said: “Simon brings a strong combination of clinical credibility, operational experience and values-driven leadership. Throughout the appointment process, he demonstrated a clear understanding of the pressures facing ambulance services, alongside a strong commitment to collaboration, compassion and improvement. We are confident he will provide the visible, inclusive leadership our people and communities need as we take forward our group model.”
Professor Sir Keith Willett, chair of South Central Ambulance Service, said: “This is a significant appointment for both organisations. Simon’s track record of leading complex NHS services, improving performance and working effectively with partners stood out. He brings the right balance of strategic focus and attention to people, and we are delighted to welcome him at such a pivotal time.”
Speaking about his appointment, Mr Ashton said: “I am honoured to be appointed as the first group chief executive for South Central Ambulance Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service. Both organisations play a vital role in their communities, and I have been hugely impressed by the professionalism, skill and dedication of staff.
“I am excited to work with colleagues, boards, governors and partners to build on strong foundations. Together, we will continue to strengthen collaboration, support frontline teams and improve outcomes for patients, ensuring ambulance services are resilient, responsive and sustainable for the future.”
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