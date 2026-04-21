Southampton supporters from the area have been urged to consider not travelling to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this Saturday by train.
Engineering works between Woking and Basingstoke on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 will mean fewer direct trains can run between Southampton and London.
The safety-critical work, scheduled since 2024, must be completed before the summer to avoid speed restrictions and reduced performance on one of the network’s busiest sections.
Engineers will refurbish a key set of switches and crossings at Farnborough, carry out power supply improvements near Woking, and complete signalling maintenance, vegetation clearance and further upgrades in Winchfield.
South Western Railway and Network Rail said options to reschedule had been reviewed but no alternative dates were available until at least 2027, with significant cost implications.
Southampton have sold out their allocation of 33,000 tickets for the semi-final against Manchester City. While additional services will operate, they are not expected to meet demand.
Only a limited number of direct services will run between Southampton and London, all diverted via Havant, resulting in longer journey times.
Supporters travelling by train are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time. At Southampton Central, passengers will be managed through a queuing system to board services.
Stations including Fareham, Havant, Clapham Junction and London Waterloo are also expected to be busier than usual.
There will be very limited return services from London after 8pm, which could affect fans if the match goes to extra time or penalties.
Stuart Meek, chief operating officer at South Western Railway and Network Rail Wessex, said:
“We’ve been working closely with Southampton Football Club since their quarter-final victory earlier this month, and we understand just how much the semi-final means to both their supporters and the City of Southampton.
“We have carefully reviewed the work taking place between Woking and Basingstoke, and because it is safety-critical and must be finished before the summer, it won’t be possible to reschedule. That’s why we must ask supporters to consider alternative travel options this Saturday.
“For those supporters who must travel by train, please be aware that there will only be a very limited number of services, and they’ll take longer than usual. Make sure to plan ahead and allow extra time to complete your journey.
“We’re sorry for the disruption that this weekend’s engineering work will cause. We wish Southampton the best of luck for Saturday’s game and their attempt to repeat the famous run of 1976.”
Andy Darbyshire, head of event safety and security at Southampton Football Club, said:
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our supporters for the incredible backing you’re giving the team ahead of this Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final. South Western Railway has advised that train services will be extremely busy, even with additional services in place, and stations are expected to be very crowded with a queuing system at Southampton Central.
“Please allow plenty of time for your journey and be prepared that you may not be able to board the first train you intend to take. A revised timetable will also be in operation across parts of the network, so we strongly encourage fans to check train times in advance and listen carefully to station announcements.
“Your support means everything to the players and staff — travel safely, allow plenty of time, and we look forward to seeing the red and white in full voice at Wembley.”
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