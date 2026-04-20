One of Surrey’s most beautiful spring gardens is set to become even more captivating as the Surrey Sculpture Society returns to Ramster Garden for its sixth annual sculpture trail.
Running from May 1 to May 31, 2026 (10am to 5pm), the month-long exhibition will showcase more than 70 original sculptures, all new to Ramster, set among the garden’s celebrated displays of rhododendrons and azaleas at their seasonal peak. The trail weaves through the woodland landscape, combining art and nature in a way that promises to surprise visitors at every turn.
This year’s collection brings together work from both established artists and emerging sculptors, with pieces ranging from striking modern abstracts to more traditional forms. A wide variety of materials is on show, including ceramics, metal, glass, stone, wood and bronze, ensuring a diverse and engaging experience.
The exhibition has been carefully curated to complement the garden’s natural beauty, with sculptures positioned to provoke thought, spark emotion or simply raise a smile. Selected works will also be displayed inside the Tea House, extending the experience beyond the outdoor trail.
New for 2026 are guided tours, offering visitors the chance to learn more about the artists and the inspiration behind their creations. Details will be released online.
Exhibition manager Gill Lawson said: “The flowering of the azaleas and rhododendrons and the array of rare trees and shrubs add romance and drama to every piece,” she said. “Every year, the collection blends perfectly with its surroundings, immersing visitors in a moment of pure artistry and natural beauty.”
Rosie Glaister of the family-run garden said: “The much-anticipated sculpture trail has become one of the highlights of our events calendar,” she said. “The sculptures are incredibly imaginative and add to the charm of the woodland garden. It is like they truly belong here; we always miss them when they are gone.”
All sculptures are available to purchase, continuing the society’s long-standing mission to champion regional artists.
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