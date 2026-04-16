World-class musicians will perform to audiences of 70 people in the intimate surroundings of St Hubert’s Church in Idsworth this year.
The Grade I listed Saxon-Norman building with remarkable acoustics and 13th-century wall paintings will host the One Word, Many Notes concert series.
Explaining that he wanted the audience to feel “part of the experience”, curator Garry Lace said: “This isn’t about making classical music grander. It’s about making it closer.”
Each concert will explore a single theme - Friendship, Love, Sense and Musicality, Zephyr, Remembrance and Anticipation.
Five will be held on Saturdays at 6.30pm - on June 13, July 11, October 17, November 14 and December 12 - and one on a Sunday, September 13, at 3pm.
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