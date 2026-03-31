Frensham Heights School has marked its 100th anniversary with a sell-out senior production of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.
The play, written by Ken Ludwig and based on the classic tale by Arthur Conan Doyle, was performed across three nights in March to full audiences.
The theatrical and humorous adaptation proved the perfect showcase for the school’s senior students, with audiences treated to a production full of invention, imagination and stagecraft in the school’s centenary year.
Reflecting on the process, director Kat Pinnell, the school’s director of performing arts, said: “When choosing this year’s senior production, I must have read nearly 30 plays. I knew I was working with an exceptionally talented cast, so the piece had to challenge them, stretch them, intrigue them and, most importantly, it had to be fun.
“I can safely say we found exactly that. And boy have we had fun.
“Every rehearsal has been filled with laughter, commitment and creativity. Their courage, dedication and willingness to take risks are what make theatre so exciting. I could not be prouder of them.”
The production held special significance as Baskerville marked the final Frensham Heights performance for several Year 13 students, who took to the stage before passing the torch to a new generation of performers, many making their debut.
Ms Pinnell added: “To our new faces: what an introduction. May this be the first of many productions you take part in.”
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